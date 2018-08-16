Trump lashes out after newspapers respond to his attacks - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Trump lashes out after newspapers respond to his attacks

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is lashing out at the press as newspapers nationwide launch a coordinated rebuttal to his attacks against what he calls "fake news."

Trump tweets: "There is nothing that I would want more for our Country than true FREEDOM OF THE PRESS. The fact is that the Press is FREE to write and say anything it wants, but much of what it says is FAKE NEWS, pushing a political agenda or just plain trying to hurt people. HONESTY WINS!"

Trump is sensitive about his media coverage and says the press is "fake" and the "enemy of the people."

Trump also is criticizing The Boston Globe, which spearheaded the newspaper editorial campaign. He tweets that the Globe "is in COLLUSION with other papers on free press. PROVE IT!"

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

