US housing starts rose a slight 0.9 percent in July - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

US housing starts rose a slight 0.9 percent in July

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE- This May 4, 2018, file photo shows a house under construction in Roseville, Calif. On Thursday, Aug. 16, the Commerce Department reports on U.S. home construction in July. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE- This May 4, 2018, file photo shows a house under construction in Roseville, Calif. On Thursday, Aug. 16, the Commerce Department reports on U.S. home construction in July.

By JOSH BOAK
AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. housing starts ticked up just 0.9 percent in July, a sign that higher construction costs might be weighing on homebuilders.

The Commerce Department said Thursday that housing starts last month rose to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.17 million, not nearly enough to reverse the steep 12.9 percent plunge seen in June as rising lumber, land and labor expenses appeared to constrain new construction. Lumber prices have shot up by about $7,000 per home since the start of 2017, largely due to tariffs on Canadian softwood lumber by the Trump administration, according to the National Association of Homebuilders.

Still, housing starts have risen 6.2 percent year-to-date. Solid job growth and a dearth of existing homes for sales have increased demand for new properties.

Prices are also a factor for would-be buyers, who are facing higher mortgage rates than a year ago. The average interest on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage was 4.59 percent last week, up from 3.90 percent a year ago, according to the mortgage company Freddie Mac.

Ground breaking fell last month in the two priciest regional markets: the West and Northeast. But starts increased in the more affordable markets of the Midwest and South.

Building permits, an indicator of future construction, rose 1.5 percent in July.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • US newsrooms to Trump: We're not enemies of the people

    US newsrooms to Trump: We're not enemies of the people

    Wednesday, August 15 2018 6:38 PM EDT2018-08-15 22:38:10 GMT
    Thursday, August 16 2018 9:23 AM EDT2018-08-16 13:23:50 GMT
    President Donald Trump has signed a $716 billion defense policy bill named for Sen. John McCain after giving a speech that didn't reference the ailing senator once. (Source: CNN)President Donald Trump has signed a $716 billion defense policy bill named for Sen. John McCain after giving a speech that didn't reference the ailing senator once. (Source: CNN)

    America's newsrooms are pushing back at President Donald Trump's demonizing of the news media as the "enemy of the people".

    More >>

    America's newsrooms are pushing back at President Donald Trump's demonizing of the news media as the "enemy of the people".

    More >>

  • Grime star Stormzy launches scholarship for black students

    Grime star Stormzy launches scholarship for black students

    Thursday, August 16 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-08-16 10:35:17 GMT
    Thursday, August 16 2018 7:25 AM EDT2018-08-16 11:25:22 GMT
    London rapper Stormzy is setting up a scholarship to help black students attend Britain's prestigious Cambridge University.More >>
    London rapper Stormzy is setting up a scholarship to help black students attend Britain's prestigious Cambridge University.More >>

  • Suspect says smashing Trump's star was 'right and just act'

    Suspect says smashing Trump's star was 'right and just act'

    Wednesday, August 15 2018 4:58 PM EDT2018-08-15 20:58:10 GMT
    Thursday, August 16 2018 7:20 AM EDT2018-08-16 11:20:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File). FILE - This photo July 25, 2018 file photo shows Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame that was vandalized, in Los Angeles. The man accused of smashing Trump's star says his actions were a "rightful and just act...(AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File). FILE - This photo July 25, 2018 file photo shows Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame that was vandalized, in Los Angeles. The man accused of smashing Trump's star says his actions were a "rightful and just act...
    The man accused of smashing President Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame called it a "rightful and just act".More >>
    The man accused of smashing President Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame called it a "rightful and just act".More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly