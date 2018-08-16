The Latest: EU denies it blocked Italian infrastructure work

Prosecutors are investigating both the maintenance and design of an Italian bridge as a cause of the deadly collapse that killed at least 39 people.

A large section of the Morandi Bridge in Genoa, Italy, crumbled during a strong storm Tuesday, sending vehicles plunging to the ground. (Source: CNN)

The mayor of Genoa, Italy, has declared two days of mourning following a bridge collapse which killed at least 39 people. (Source: CNN)

MILAN (AP) - The latest developments following the deadly collapse of a highway bridge in Italy (all times local):

12:50 p.m.

The European Union is hitting back at an Italian claim that the collapse of a highway bridge in Genoa was somehow linked to budget restraints imposed from outside Italy.

EU spokesman Christian Spahr reacted Thursday after Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini criticized rules that limit budgetary spending, and linked them to the safety of infrastructure. Italy has been criticized by the eurozone for budgetary gaps and called on to rein in spending.

Spahr said that "the time has come to make a few things clear," insisting that in the 2014-2020 EU budget plan "Italy is set to receive around 2.5 billion euros" under EU investment plans for network infrastructures, including roads.

He added that in April, the EU "also approved under EU state aid rules an investment plan for Italian motorways which will enable around 8.5 billion euros of investments to go ahead, including in the Genoa region."

"In fact," he said, "the EU has encouraged investment in infrastructure in Italy."

12:25 p.m.

Genoa's chief prosecutor says there could be as many as 20 people missing in the rubble of the collapsed highway bridge in the city, in addition to the 39 already confirmed dead.

Searchers have been combing through tons of concrete and other debris since the collapse on Tuesday. Until Thursday, authorities hadn't said how many people might be unaccounted-for. Chief Prosecutor Francesco Cozzi told reporters Thursday that "there could be 10 to 20 persons still missing."

Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has said it has been difficult to come up with an exact number as some of those reported missing by loved ones might actually be vacationers who reached their destination but haven't contacted family or friends in recent days.

11:55 a.m.

Italian rescue workers are toiling for a third day in hopes of finding survivors trapped under the rubble of the collapsed highway bridge in Genoa.

Genoa Firefighters' spokeswoman Sonia Noci said Thursday that the search and rescue operations will continue until all those people listed as missing are found.

At least 39 people were killed in Tuesday's collapse, but the exact number of those still missing remains unknown.

Local officials say they are taking data from people whose friends or relatives are missing, but that they do not yet know how many cars were on the bridge when it collapsed and cannot extrapolate how many people might be buried in the rubble.

The Italian Cabinet has approved a 12-month state of emergency and officials have announced plans for a state funeral for the victims to be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in Genoa. The ceremony will be presided over by Genoa Archbishop Angelo Bagnasco.

9:45 a.m.

The holding company for Autostrade per l'Italia was facing a volatile trading day after the government announced it would take steps to revoke the concession following the deadly bridge collapse in Genoa.

Shares in Atlantia were so volatile in opening Milan trading Thursday that they were not able to get a fixed price. The news agency ANSA said the theoretical drop was 21.4 percent, from Tuesday's close of 23.54 euros ($26.66). Under stock market rules, trading is suspended if the shares gain or drop more than 10 percent in value.

Atlantia, which is owned by the Benetton fashion company, said in a statement before opening that revoking the concession required certain findings, including specific fault by the company and a determination of the cause of the collapse.

9:20 a.m.

The Atlantia holding company that controls Italy's main highway operator says the concession cannot be revoked without citing specific failures by the company in the deadly bridge collapse in Genoa.

Atlantia said before markets opened Thursday that government pledges to revoke Autostrade per l'Italia's concession were made before the cause of the collapse has been determined. Company shares shed 5.4 percent in the last trading day Tuesday, burning 1 billion euros ($1.14 billion) in capital.

Atlantia said the government would have to pay the value of the concession to revoke it under the terms of the deal.

Premier Giuseppe Conte and key ministers said they are launching the process to revoke the concession, citing inadequate maintenance. Prosecutors are investigating both the maintenance and design of the bridge as a cause.

