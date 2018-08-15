Vigil to remember beloved teen struck, killed walking from work

A Thomas Jefferson High athlete killed as he was walking from his job is being remembered for having a "huge heart."

On Monday, relatives identified 17-year-old Rawleak Pryor as the pedestrian struck and killed on West Broad Street on Aug. 15.

"When it happened I was like 'Is this serious? Is this for real?'" said Jomya Ford, a Thomas Jefferson High School senior.

Ford says she has known Pryor since they were in middle school.

"I met him at Binford actually. I was a year older than him ... I was like 'Who is this boy?' He was going around picking on me and I was like 'Look, you've got to chill because I didn't do anything to you.' But he was always cool," she said fondly.

Pryor was leaving his shift at McDonald's when a driver struck and killed him. The driver stopped to help and was not charged.

Community advocate Charles Willis is in touch with the teen's mother.

"He has other siblings and she's trying to take care of them and at the same time make arrangements. It's overwhelming for her," he said.

It's why he's organizing a prayer vigil Wednesday at the McDonald's that Pryor worked.

"I talked with a couple of his co-workers and the managers that were on duty that night and they are really heartbroken. ... It's affected a lot of folks," Willis said.

Including his classmates.

"I don't think the actual energy of the school will be there," Ford said.

She will return to T.J. without the fellow teen she's known for years.

"It's crazy when you've got somebody at your school ... and now you're not going to see them at all," she said.

The vigil will be held at the McDonald's at 5520 West Broad St. beginning at 6 p.m. Aug. 22. Attendees are asked to bring candles and green, black and white balloons.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12