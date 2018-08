The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. (Source: NBC12)

A pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday night while trying to cross Broad Street.

Rescue crews were called to the scene around 9 p.m. and pronounced the victim, described as a young male, dead at the scene.

The male driver of the vehicle has been questioned.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12