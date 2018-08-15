Residents voice concerns over proposed Brook Road bike plans

Richmond City Council is asking for a traffic and safety study, (Source: NBC12)

Neighbors aren't happy about plans to install bike lanes along Brook Road.

Many told their city council representatives they feel the city didn't include them in the decision-making process.

Richmond City Council wants to slow down the project after hearing from concerned residents.

Councilwoman Kim Gray said Mayor Levar Stoney is ready for construction to begin, but the only thing stopping crews right now, is a utility project.

"This doesn't need to be tabled, this needs to be taken off of the table," one resident said.

Gray said the lane would have white dividers and parked cars would divide the lane and one-way traffic.

The $1.3 million project is federally funded and has the green light from the mayor's office, but many say he's pedaling a little too fast.

"Why should it be given to bicycles when they pay nothing?" one resident said.

A Wednesday meeting was originally just to hear from community associations, but that didn't stop neighbors from coming out to voice their concerns.

"Primary thing I've learned tonight is that residents were not involved in the planning process," Gray said.

Many people brought up traffic issues, saying they already see traffic jams.

"I think this is going to look hideous when it happens," one resident said. "The same way Franklin Street looks hideous to me."

Many believe with a new apartment going up on the road, traffic will go from annoying to a nightmare.

City council is asking the mayor to slow down on construction and have asked the mayor for an independent traffic and safety study for the area.

Another public meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sept. 11 at the police academy.

