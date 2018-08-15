Mom 'very grateful' after waiting for months for daughter's senior pictures

An empty picture frame sat on a dining room table for several months this summer - it was suppose to hold what had been paid for and was supposedly delivered.

But about three months passed before Kim Diehl received her daughter's senior pictures.

Her daughter, Melissa, graduated from Huguenot High school in June. Weeks before the ceremony, her mother ordered three of the poses from her senior photo shoot. The order was verified on her credit card statement for $109.44. The pictures were to arrive in two to three weeks.

They only arrived recently after she called 12 On Your Side.

"I'm grateful, I'm very grateful,” said Kim Diehl, a mother of five.

“I'm opening up the mail cause I see it and I see graduation pictures and I'm like, Yay the pictures are here,'" Diehl said.

Diehl got emotional earlier this summer talking about something that has a great deal of sentimental value.

"She's my only daughter," Diehl said. "We have five children. We have four boys and one girl, and she's the baby."

She placed an order for the pictures with Orrie Gaines Photography back in June paying more than $100 for them. Weeks later, when she hadn't received the pictures she called the company.

She said Gaines told her the photos had been sent out in July and he would have to look into what was going on. When she was still empty handed a couple moths and several conversations later, Diehl called NBC12.

"I feel like if you pay for something, you expect it to be delivered as you paid for it,” Diehl said. "To go as far as to call 12 On Your Side to get our family pictures was ridiculous, but it was so worth it.”

When NBC 12’s Eric Philips reached out to Gaines, Gaines told Philips he would hand deliver the pictures to him at NBC12 so Philips could ensure delivery to the family. Two days later the pictures arrived at the station. But, interestingly, they arrived at the Diehl home as well.

"And when Eric had gotten in contact with me I was like you won't believe this but I also have a set here, and I was like wow so we've gone from not one set, to two sets,” Diehl said.

The graduation picture is now on Diehl's wall where she always wanted it.

"This right here is so sentimental," Diehl said. "To be able to look at that and say wow I know what she was doing on this day, I know what that week was like leading up to these senior pictures. It's everything about it."

"I'm thankful to you all at NBC12 on your side for helping us to get our pictures, thank you so much."

