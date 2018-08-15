Dick's to close Stony Point store

Dick's Stony Point location is closing this year. (Source: NBC12)

Dick's Sporting Goods is closing one of its Richmond area stores.

The retail giant confirmed Wednesday afternoon that the location at Stony Point Shopping Center is leaving, but offered no details.

Richmond Biz Sense reports the Stony Point location will close next month.

This location is closing just as the Willow Lawn store opened earlier this summer.

