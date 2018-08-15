Popular shoe-fitter set to retire after 66 years in the business

After nearly 70 years in the shoe business, a popular shoe-fitter in the Richmond area is retiring.

Peggy Williams started working at Hofheimer’s on West Cary Street when she was just 15 years old.

She was with the company for 46 years and three locations before coming to Saxon Shoes in 1998 when Hofheimer's closed.

"The families Ms. Peggy has touched are endless, as are the stories," Saxon said in a news release. "We bet she has fit more feet in Richmond than anyone ever has or ever will."

Saxon is collecting notes, photos and memories from co-workers and families who have met Williams in the past 66 years.

If you have any memories of Williams, email them to Amanda.Weiner@SaxonShoes.com or drop them off at Saxon Shoes at Short Pump Town Center.

Her final days of working will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 17-18, Aug. 24-25, Aug. 31-Sept. 2.

