Popular shoe-fitter retiring after 66 years in the business

Peggy Williams worked for nearly 70 years in the shoe business. (Source: NBC12)

This Sunday marks the end of an era for Saxon Shoes in Short Pump.

No, the store is not closing, but one of its beloved employees is tying up her career in the shoe business.

After nearly 70 years of selling shoes, Miss Peggy Williams is retiring.

Walk a mile in Miss Peggy Williams' shoes, and you'll find it is quite a bit of work.

For two days a week, several hours each day, this 81-year-old stays on her feet here in the kids' section of Saxon Shoes - finding, fitting, and following her young customers' every footsteps.

It is pretty much the routine for Williams.

"You can almost look at a foot and see how wide it is and how thick it is," said Williams.

In fact, shoe life is the only life she has ever really known.

"I learned from wonderful people how to fit them," said Williams.

But now, after 66 years of fitting area children in shoes of all shapes, sizes, colors, and lighting ability, Miss Peggy has decided to give her shoes - and feet- a break and retire.

"I do have lots of wonderful memories of lots of people," said Williams.

Memories that began when this Richmond native was just 15 years old, which is when a neighbor started working at Hofheimer Shoe Store in downtown Richmond.

"So, I went down to get a job, but they said they didn't need anybody there, but that they had a brand new store that had just opened up on Cary Street," said Williams. "I went to Hofheimer's downtown and got my job, and walked 20 blocks to get to Cary Street to get my job there."

And she has been walking the floors of shoe stores ever since, spending 46 years working at Hofheimer's before it closed, and now 20 years here at Saxon Shoes.

"I had many customers. And I had families that had lots of children," said Williams.

Many of those children eventually brought their children to be fitted by the "shoe lady" they came to know and love - and those children did the same. Generations of happy customers, and, of course, fun stories.

"One family's feet were so wide I had to order everything they bought," said Williams. "So, they knew they could never take their shoes home with them because Miss Peggy would have to order them."

She has seen a lot of changes in the shoe business over the years.

"We used the x-ray machines and you put your feet in the x-ray machine to see your toes, to see exactly how much room you had," said Williams.

However, the more things change, the more Miss Peggy remains the same, which keeps customers, big and small, coming back to her time and time again.

"What sets her apart is her devotion to all the children she has fit, her love of these children, and her knowledge of footwear, and feet, and you know, you combine those things and you take care of people for 60 years, 66 years. It's just incredible," said Saxon Shoes president Gary Weiner.

Now, after more than six decades of being on her feet helping others, Miss Peggy finally plans to rest her feet while tending to herself.

"Thank you each and every one for coming back and back and back again. It's been wonderful," said Williams.

Miss Peggy will be working Saturday and Sunday at Saxon Shoes from 11 to 3.

Feel free to stop by the store to say thanks and wish her well in retirement.

