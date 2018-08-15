US industrial production edged up 0.1 percent in July - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

US industrial production edged up 0.1 percent in July

(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley). In this July 25, 2018, photo a truck driver chains down a roll of steel to his flatbed at the NUCOR Steel Gallatin plant in Ghent, Ky. The rolls, weighing as much as 20 tons, are transported one at a time. On Wednesday, Au... (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley). In this July 25, 2018, photo a truck driver chains down a roll of steel to his flatbed at the NUCOR Steel Gallatin plant in Ghent, Ky. The rolls, weighing as much as 20 tons, are transported one at a time. On Wednesday, Au...

By PAUL WISEMAN
AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. industrial production rose modestly last month, held down by drops in mining and utilities.

The Federal Reserve says industrial production - which includes output at factories, mines and utilities - increased 0.1 percent in July after climbing 1 percent in June. Factory production rose 0.3 percent, led by expanded output by automakers. But production slid 0.3 percent at mines and 0.5 percent at utilities.

The July reading for industrial production fell short of economists' expectations. But it is still up 4.2 percent from a year earlier. Despite the drop last month, mining has surged 12.9 percent since July 2017.

American industry has looked relatively healthy despite trade conflicts with China, Europe and Canada, and a rising dollar that makes U.S. products more expensive abroad.

