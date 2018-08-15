Police ID 2 victims of wrong-way crash on Hull Street Road

Police blocked off the road after Wednesday morning's deadly crash. (Source: NBC12)

Carla Swift and Matthew Monse were killed in a car accident early Wednesday morning (Source: Gary Swift)

The Chesterfield Police Department has identified the two people who were killed in a crash early Wednesday on Hull Street Road.

Police say a 2012 Jeep Liberty SUV was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of Hull Street Road when it struck an eastbound 2007 International Truck head-on around 1:30 a.m. near the Chesterfield-Amelia line.

The incident shut down parts of the road as Hazmat crews cleaned up diesel that spilled from the tractor-trailer truck.

The SUV's driver Matthew E. Monse, 36, of Huntsville, Ala., and passenger, Carla F. Swift, 36, of Chesterfield, were pronounced dead on the scene.

The truck driver was not injured.

"She was heading to Nashville this weekend for a concert or something," said Gary Swift, Carla's brother. "We're just shocked right now."

Gary said his family was on a beach trip this week when they found out about the accident involving Swift and Monse.

"We were 14 months apart," he said. "She was my best friend. Everybody knew her."

Swift had just started her own business and was excited to be trying something new, according to her brother.

JUST IN: The brother of Carla Swift, 36, who was killed in a crash on Hull Street Wednesday morning, says she had 3 children who were “her life”. #RVAnews #RVA #NBC12 pic.twitter.com/FAnZTett1P — Karina Bolster (@KarinaNBC12) August 16, 2018

Gary said Swift had three children who she loved very much, ages 18, 15, and seven.

"They were her life," he said.

Police say speed and the lack of seat belt use were factors in the crash.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12