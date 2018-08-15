Deadly crash closes Hull Street Road

At least one person is dead. (Source: NBC12)

The driver and passenger of an SUV are dead after a crash on Hull Street Road.

The crash involving an SUV and tractor-trailer happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday near the Chesterfield-Amelia line.

The east and westbound lanes of Hull Street Road are closed and will be for a while.

Police say the two killed were a man and woman.

Hazmat crews were called due to a diesel spill after the tractor-trailer's gas tank ruptured. The spill has since been cleaned up.

The tractor-trailer was carrying wood chips.

No additional details were immediately available.

