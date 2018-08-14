New Jersey takes in $40.6 million in sports bets in July - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

New Jersey takes in $40.6 million in sports bets in July

By WAYNE PARRY
Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey casinos and racetracks took in $40.6 million in sports bets in the first full month in which it was permitted.

Figures released Tuesday by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement show the Borgata, Ocean Resort and Bally's casinos, and the Monmouth Park and Meadowlands racetracks saw gross sports betting revenue of $3.8 million on those bets.

But regulators caution that bets involving future outcomes, such as the winner of football's Super Bowl, won't be paid out for months.

Of completed events that were the subject of betting, they retained just under 6 percent of the amount wagered.

Harrah's and Resorts casinos began offering sports bets in August.

Including all gambling revenue, the nine casinos took in $302 million in July, up 12.8 percent from a year ago.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • The Latest: Omarosa tells AP: 'I will not be silenced'

    The Latest: Omarosa tells AP: 'I will not be silenced'

    Tuesday, August 14 2018 7:56 AM EDT2018-08-14 11:56:44 GMT
    Tuesday, August 14 2018 4:39 PM EDT2018-08-14 20:39:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2017, file photo, Omarosa Manigault-Newman, then an aide to President Donald Trump, watches during a meeting with parents and teachers in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. The Whit...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2017, file photo, Omarosa Manigault-Newman, then an aide to President Donald Trump, watches during a meeting with parents and teachers in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. The Whit...

    President Donald Trump's campaign is filing an arbitration action against former aide Omarosa Manigault Newman alleging breach of a secrecy agreement.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump's campaign is filing an arbitration action against former aide Omarosa Manigault Newman alleging breach of a secrecy agreement.

    More >>

  • Trump lashes out at Omarosa, calls her 'that dog'

    Trump lashes out at Omarosa, calls her 'that dog'

    Tuesday, August 14 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-08-14 04:26:12 GMT
    Tuesday, August 14 2018 4:37 PM EDT2018-08-14 20:37:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump, center, is flanked by White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman, left, and then-Housing and Urban Development Secretary-designate Ben Carson as he speaks ...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump, center, is flanked by White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman, left, and then-Housing and Urban Development Secretary-designate Ben Carson as he speaks ...

    Beyond their war of words, the row touched on several sensitive issues in Trump's White House, including a lack of racial diversity, security in the executive mansion and a culture that some there feel borders on paranoia.

    More >>

    Beyond their war of words, the row touched on several sensitive issues in Trump's White House, including a lack of racial diversity, security in the executive mansion and a culture that some there feel borders on paranoia.

    More >>

  • Judge cites casting couch's history, OKs Weinstein suit

    Judge cites casting couch's history, OKs Weinstein suit

    Tuesday, August 14 2018 12:38 PM EDT2018-08-14 16:38:50 GMT
    Tuesday, August 14 2018 4:36 PM EDT2018-08-14 20:36:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILe - In this July 9, 2018 file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives to court in New York. A New York judge cited the long history of the casting couch in Hollywood as he approved for trial the sex trafficking claims of an aspi...(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILe - In this July 9, 2018 file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives to court in New York. A New York judge cited the long history of the casting couch in Hollywood as he approved for trial the sex trafficking claims of an aspi...
    A New York judge, citing the long history of the casting couch in Hollywood, says a civil lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein can proceed to trial.More >>
    A New York judge, citing the long history of the casting couch in Hollywood, says a civil lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein can proceed to trial.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly