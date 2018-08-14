Royal Bank of Scotland fined $4.9B for housing bubble role - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Royal Bank of Scotland fined $4.9B for housing bubble role

By The Associated Press

Royal Bank of Scotland will pay a $4.9 billion fine to settle allegations it misrepresented the types of mortgages it sold to investors during the housing bubble that ultimately led to the 2008 financial crisis.

The Justice Department said in a statement Tuesday that the penalty is the largest it has imposed for financial crisis-era misconduct at a single company.

The DOJ has issued billions of dollars in fines against Bank of America, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and other big banks in the years following the crisis to settle similar allegations.

The government accused Royal Bank of Scotland and many other big banks of understating the risk and quality of the mortgages they sold to investors at the height of the housing bubble, in RBS' case between 2005 and 2008. These investors bought up tens of billions of dollars in mortgages from RBS and other banks, and experienced massive losses when borrowers failed to repay and housing prices collapsed nationwide.

"This settlement holds RBS accountable for serious misconduct that contributed to the financial crisis," said Acting Associate Attorney General Jesse Panuccio, in a statement.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • The Latest: Omarosa tells AP: 'I will not be silenced'

    The Latest: Omarosa tells AP: 'I will not be silenced'

    Tuesday, August 14 2018 7:56 AM EDT2018-08-14 11:56:44 GMT
    Tuesday, August 14 2018 4:39 PM EDT2018-08-14 20:39:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2017, file photo, Omarosa Manigault-Newman, then an aide to President Donald Trump, watches during a meeting with parents and teachers in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. The Whit...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2017, file photo, Omarosa Manigault-Newman, then an aide to President Donald Trump, watches during a meeting with parents and teachers in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. The Whit...

    President Donald Trump's campaign is filing an arbitration action against former aide Omarosa Manigault Newman alleging breach of a secrecy agreement.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump's campaign is filing an arbitration action against former aide Omarosa Manigault Newman alleging breach of a secrecy agreement.

    More >>

  • Trump lashes out at Omarosa, calls her 'that dog'

    Trump lashes out at Omarosa, calls her 'that dog'

    Tuesday, August 14 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-08-14 04:26:12 GMT
    Tuesday, August 14 2018 4:37 PM EDT2018-08-14 20:37:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump, center, is flanked by White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman, left, and then-Housing and Urban Development Secretary-designate Ben Carson as he speaks ...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump, center, is flanked by White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman, left, and then-Housing and Urban Development Secretary-designate Ben Carson as he speaks ...

    Beyond their war of words, the row touched on several sensitive issues in Trump's White House, including a lack of racial diversity, security in the executive mansion and a culture that some there feel borders on paranoia.

    More >>

    Beyond their war of words, the row touched on several sensitive issues in Trump's White House, including a lack of racial diversity, security in the executive mansion and a culture that some there feel borders on paranoia.

    More >>

  • Judge cites casting couch's history, OKs Weinstein suit

    Judge cites casting couch's history, OKs Weinstein suit

    Tuesday, August 14 2018 12:38 PM EDT2018-08-14 16:38:50 GMT
    Tuesday, August 14 2018 4:36 PM EDT2018-08-14 20:36:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILe - In this July 9, 2018 file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives to court in New York. A New York judge cited the long history of the casting couch in Hollywood as he approved for trial the sex trafficking claims of an aspi...(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILe - In this July 9, 2018 file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives to court in New York. A New York judge cited the long history of the casting couch in Hollywood as he approved for trial the sex trafficking claims of an aspi...
    A New York judge, citing the long history of the casting couch in Hollywood, says a civil lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein can proceed to trial.More >>
    A New York judge, citing the long history of the casting couch in Hollywood, says a civil lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein can proceed to trial.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly