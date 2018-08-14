Bridge work on Varina Enon Bridge to close lane until mid-2019

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will close the left lane of I-295 north and south on the Varina Enon Bridge beginning Aug. 14 until summer 2019 for bridge restoration work.

The lanes will be closed for the entirety of the project through 2019. Concrete barriers will be installed and additional shoulder or lane closures could occur as construction continues.

The project includes concrete restoration and other work below the bridge surface as well as to the towers above the bridge.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12