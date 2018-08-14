Bon Secours hospitals receive top rankings in report

Bon Secours announced that several of its hospitals have been recognized as a Best Hospital for 2018-19 by U.S. News & World Report.

The annual Best Hospitals rankings are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or for common elective procedures.

"Bon Secours Virginia is honored to have several hospitals recognized by US News & World Report in its best hospitals listings," said Toni Ardabell, CEO of Bon Secours Virginia. "This noteworthy recognition speaks strongly to our team’s unwavering commitment to providing exceptional care and good help to the communities we serve."

The following Bon Secours Virginia hospitals earned a Best and/ or High Performing rating:

Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center, Mechanicsville

Ranked High Performing in heart failure care, hip replacement procedures and knee replacement procedures

Regionally ranked 20th in Virginia

Regionally ranked 5th in the Richmond, Metro area

Recognized as a Best Hospital in Central Virginia

Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center, Midlothian

Ranked High Performing in heart failure care, hip replacement procedures and knee replacement procedures

Regionally ranked 14th in Virginia

Regionally ranked 3rd in the Richmond, Metro area

Recognized as a Best Hospital in Central VA

Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital, Richmond

Ranked High Performing for the following procedures: heart bypass surgery, heart failure, colon cancer surgery, hip replacement and knee replacement

Regionally ranked 9th in Virginia

Regionally ranked 2nd in Richmond, Metro area

Recognized as a Best Hospital in Central Virginia

Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital, Newport News

Ranked High Performing in orthopedics, hip replacement procedures and knee replacement procedures

Regionally ranked 14th in Virginia

Regionally ranked 4th in the Virginia Beach, Metro area

Recognized as a Best Hospital in Tidewater

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12