McDonald's investing $163 million to revamp Virginia restaurants - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

McDonald's investing $163 million to revamp Virginia restaurants

By David Hylton, Digital Content Manager
Connect
McDonald's is getting a new look at most of its stores across the U.S. in the next few years. (Source: McDonald's) McDonald's is getting a new look at most of its stores across the U.S. in the next few years. (Source: McDonald's)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Calling all Big Mac and quarter-pounder with cheese fans!

McDonald's and its franchisees are investing about $163 million in Virginia through 2019 to modernize dozens of restaurants. 

The company says in a news release that it is "transforming the customer experience inside and outside the restaurant."

McDonald's also says its investing $6 billion across the U.S. to revamp most of its U.S. restaurants by 2020. 

The fast-food chain says the restaurants will feature: 

  • Dining rooms with globally and locally inspired decorations, new furniture and refreshed exterior designs
  • Digital self-order kiosks 
  • Remodeled counters allow for new table service
  • Digital menu boards inside and at the drive through
  • New designated parking spots for curbside pick-up through mobile order
  • Expanded McCafé counters and larger display cases

"We are also pleased that our modernization supports local architecture, engineering and construction jobs across the region.," said McDonald’s Owner/Operator Carlos Mateos Sr.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly