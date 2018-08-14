McDonald's investing $163 million to revamp Virginia restaurants

McDonald's is getting a new look at most of its stores across the U.S. in the next few years. (Source: McDonald's)

Calling all Big Mac and quarter-pounder with cheese fans!

McDonald's and its franchisees are investing about $163 million in Virginia through 2019 to modernize dozens of restaurants.

The company says in a news release that it is "transforming the customer experience inside and outside the restaurant."

McDonald's also says its investing $6 billion across the U.S. to revamp most of its U.S. restaurants by 2020.

The fast-food chain says the restaurants will feature:

Dining rooms with globally and locally inspired decorations, new furniture and refreshed exterior designs

Digital self-order kiosks

Remodeled counters allow for new table service

Digital menu boards inside and at the drive through

New designated parking spots for curbside pick-up through mobile order

Expanded McCafé counters and larger display cases

"We are also pleased that our modernization supports local architecture, engineering and construction jobs across the region.," said McDonald’s Owner/Operator Carlos Mateos Sr.

