Beijing appeals to US for fairness under investment law

(Color China Photo via AP). In this Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, photo, a man walks by a poster depicting a mural of U.S. President Donald Trump stating that all American costumers will be charged 25 percent more than others starting from the day president T...

BEIJING (AP) - China has appealed to Washington not to misuse security concerns to hamper business activity after President Donald Trump signed a law that expands the jurisdiction of an investment review panel.

The Commerce Ministry on Tuesday said the United States should treat Chinese companies "objectively and fairly."

The law signed Monday by Trump expands the authority of a government security panel to scrutinize foreign investments. It was prompted by complaints Chinese companies were taking advantage of gaps in U.S. law and improperly obtaining technology and possibly sensitive information.

The Commerce Ministry statement said, "the United States should treat Chinese investors objectively and fairly and avoid making a national security review an obstacle to Chinese-U.S. enterprises' investment cooperation."

