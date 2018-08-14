German economy grew by 0.5 percent in 2nd quarter

BERLIN (AP) - Official data show that the German economy grew by 0.5 percent in the second quarter compared with the previous three-month period, accelerating slightly.

Germany's economy, Europe's biggest, grew 0.4 percent in the first quarter. The Federal Statistical Office said Tuesday that its performance in the April-June period was helped by higher private and government spending and by increased investment in equipment and construction.

The German economy remains robust, with business confidence high and unemployment low despite some disappointing data this year and concern about global trade tensions.

