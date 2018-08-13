Citizens Bank set to open new corporate headquarters - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Citizens Bank set to open new corporate headquarters

JOHNSTON, R.I. (AP) - Citizens Bank is set to unveil its new corporate headquarters in Rhode Island this week.

WPRI-TV reports a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the 123-acre campus is scheduled for Tuesday. According to Citizens Bank, about 3,000 employees from Cranston and Smithfield facilities will move to the Johnston campus.

The corporate headquarters features a wellness center, a 24-hour gym and a human-sized security robot that will patrol parking areas.

Citizens Bank says Johnston will benefit from the economic impact of the move. The company has removed a 4-acre landfill and improved a sewer line as part of the project as well.

Mayor Joseph Polisena says Johnston has agreed to a 20-year property tax stabilization worth $250,000 annually. Polisena says Johnston received $2 million in permit fees from the project.

Information from: WPRI-TV, http://www.wpri.com

