The Latest: Lawmakers vow action on Google location tracking - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

The Latest: Lawmakers vow action on Google location tracking

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). In this July 25, 2018 photo, Kalyanaraman Shankari poses for photos in Mountain View, Calif. An Associated Press investigation shows that using Google services on Android devices and iPhones allows the search giant to record your ... (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). In this July 25, 2018 photo, Kalyanaraman Shankari poses for photos in Mountain View, Calif. An Associated Press investigation shows that using Google services on Android devices and iPhones allows the search giant to record your ...
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). In this Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, photo a mobile phone displays a user's travels in New York. Google records your movements even when you explicitly tell it not to. An Associated Press investigation shows that using Google service... (AP Photo/Seth Wenig). In this Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, photo a mobile phone displays a user's travels in New York. Google records your movements even when you explicitly tell it not to. An Associated Press investigation shows that using Google service...
(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). In this July 25, 2018 photo, Kalyanaraman Shankari poses for photos in Mountain View, Calif. An Associated Press investigation shows that using Google services on Android devices and iPhones allows the search giant to record your ... (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). In this July 25, 2018 photo, Kalyanaraman Shankari poses for photos in Mountain View, Calif. An Associated Press investigation shows that using Google services on Android devices and iPhones allows the search giant to record your ...
(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). In this July 25, 2018 photo, Kalyanaraman Shankari, right, and her husband Thomas Raffill pose for photos in Mountain View, Calif. An Associated Press investigation shows that using Google services on Android devices and iPhones a... (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). In this July 25, 2018 photo, Kalyanaraman Shankari, right, and her husband Thomas Raffill pose for photos in Mountain View, Calif. An Associated Press investigation shows that using Google services on Android devices and iPhones a...
(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). In this July 25, 2018 photo, Kalyanaraman Shankari, right, and her husband Thomas Raffill hold their phones while posing for photos in Mountain View, Calif. An Associated Press investigation shows that using Google services on And... (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). In this July 25, 2018 photo, Kalyanaraman Shankari, right, and her husband Thomas Raffill hold their phones while posing for photos in Mountain View, Calif. An Associated Press investigation shows that using Google services on And...

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - The Latest on Google's location-tracking settings (all times local):

3 p.m.

Lawmakers are vowing to step up their oversight of the data collection practices of giant technology companies after an Associated Press investigation found Google continues to collect user location data even if they've used a privacy setting that claims to prevent it.

U.S. Senator Mark Warner of Virginia said in a statement to the AP that if a Google user disables the setting, called Location History, it is "perfectly reasonable for that person to expect that apps will not continue tracking their location."

Warner said the fact it does not is a "frustratingly common" experience for technology users. He's calling for policies that give users more control over their data and levy stiff penalties on firms that violate user trust and expectations.

Representative Frank Pallone of New Jersey said Congress needs to take action to protect consumers and is calling for public hearings.

___

12:01 a.m.

Google records your movements even when you explicitly tell it not to.

An Associated Press investigation shows that using Google services on Android devices and iPhones allows the company to record your whereabouts as you go about your day, even if you've used privacy settings that are supposed to prevent it from doing so.

Google stores time-stamped location data when its Maps app is simply opened. Automatic, daily weather updates pinpoint roughly where you are. And some searches that have nothing to do with location, like "chocolate chip cookies," are pinned with precise coordinates down to the square foot to your Google account.

The privacy issue affects some two billion users of Android devices and hundreds of millions of worldwide iPhone users that rely on Google for maps or search.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Trump, Omarosa trade insults, charges; reality TV rerun?

    Trump, Omarosa trade insults, charges; reality TV rerun?

    Monday, August 13 2018 12:27 AM EDT2018-08-13 04:27:57 GMT
    Monday, August 13 2018 7:04 PM EDT2018-08-13 23:04:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2017, file photo, Omarosa Manigault-Newman, then an aide to President Donald Trump, watches during a meeting with parents and teachers in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. The Whit...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2017, file photo, Omarosa Manigault-Newman, then an aide to President Donald Trump, watches during a meeting with parents and teachers in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. The Whit...

    Former presidential adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman said she viewed the conversation about her firing as a "threat" and defended her decision to covertly record it and other White House conversations.

    More >>

    Former presidential adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman said she viewed the conversation about her firing as a "threat" and defended her decision to covertly record it and other White House conversations.

    More >>

  • Actor Liev Schreiber set to answer harassment charge

    Actor Liev Schreiber set to answer harassment charge

    Monday, August 13 2018 6:38 PM EDT2018-08-13 22:38:14 GMT
    Monday, August 13 2018 6:44 PM EDT2018-08-13 22:44:54 GMT
    Liev Schreiber is facing a harassment charge in suburban New York, where his lawyer says the actor is accused of shoving a photographer's camera.More >>
    Liev Schreiber is facing a harassment charge in suburban New York, where his lawyer says the actor is accused of shoving a photographer's camera.More >>

  • Former WWE star Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart dies at 63

    Former WWE star Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart dies at 63

    Monday, August 13 2018 4:12 PM EDT2018-08-13 20:12:28 GMT
    Monday, August 13 2018 6:44 PM EDT2018-08-13 22:44:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charlie Bennett, File). File-This April 7, 1986, file photo shows Chicago Bears' William Perry, right, landing a punch on pro wrestler Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart during the "Over-The-Top-Rope" battle royal at Wrestlemania 2 in Rosemont, Ill. Ne...(AP Photo/Charlie Bennett, File). File-This April 7, 1986, file photo shows Chicago Bears' William Perry, right, landing a punch on pro wrestler Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart during the "Over-The-Top-Rope" battle royal at Wrestlemania 2 in Rosemont, Ill. Ne...
    Former WWE star Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart has died.More >>
    Former WWE star Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart has died.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly