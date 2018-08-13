Vitamix recalls more than 100,000 blenders, 11 injuries reported

Vitamix has issued a recall of over 100,000 blenders due to a risk of laceration.Source: CPSC

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the company has received 11 injury reports of lacerations when consumers' hands came in contact with exposed blades.

The recalled products include Ascent™ and Venturist™ Series 8-ounce and 20-ounce blending containers

Products affected were sold nationwide at Costco and Williams-Sonoma, and on Vitamix's website, from April 2017 through July 2018 for $24 to $500.

The date is laser-etched onto the top of the blade in the blade base. If a green or orange dot appears on the bottom of the blade base, the container has already been repaired.

Blending cups and bowls made in April 2018 and after have a new design that Vitamix says mitigates the issue, according to the report.

Customers with the affected product are urged to stop using the blenders and get a free repair kit.

Kits can be requested online or over the phone at 888-847-8842.

