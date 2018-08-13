Vitamix recalls more than 100,000 blenders, 11 injuries reported - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Vitamix recalls more than 100,000 blenders, 11 injuries reported

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
Vitamix has issued a recall of over 100,000 blenders due to a risk of laceration.Source: CPSC Vitamix has issued a recall of over 100,000 blenders due to a risk of laceration.Source: CPSC
(WVUE) -

Vitamix has issued a recall of over 100,000 blenders due to a risk of laceration.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the company has received 11 injury reports of lacerations when consumers' hands came in contact with exposed blades.

The recalled products include Ascent™ and Venturist™ Series 8-ounce and 20-ounce blending containers

Products affected were sold nationwide at Costco and Williams-Sonoma, and on Vitamix's website, from April 2017 through July 2018 for $24 to $500.

The date is laser-etched onto the top of the blade in the blade base. If a green or orange dot appears on the bottom of the blade base, the container has already been repaired. 

Blending cups and bowls made in April 2018 and after have a new design that Vitamix says mitigates the issue, according to the report. 

Customers with the affected product are urged to stop using the blenders and get a free repair kit.

Kits can be requested online or over the phone at 888-847-8842. 

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Trump lashes out at 'Wacky Omarosa' over book, tapes

    Trump lashes out at 'Wacky Omarosa' over book, tapes

    Monday, August 13 2018 12:27 AM EDT2018-08-13 04:27:57 GMT
    Monday, August 13 2018 11:18 AM EDT2018-08-13 15:18:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2017, file photo, Omarosa Manigault-Newman, then an aide to President Donald Trump, watches during a meeting with parents and teachers in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. The Whit...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2017, file photo, Omarosa Manigault-Newman, then an aide to President Donald Trump, watches during a meeting with parents and teachers in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. The Whit...

    Former presidential adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman said she viewed the conversation about her firing as a "threat" and defended her decision to covertly record it and other White House conversations.

    More >>

    Former presidential adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman said she viewed the conversation about her firing as a "threat" and defended her decision to covertly record it and other White House conversations.

    More >>

  • Teacher grabs student by throat, slams him on table

    Teacher grabs student by throat, slams him on table

    Sunday, August 12 2018 4:54 PM EDT2018-08-12 20:54:04 GMT
    (Source: WSB/CNN)(Source: WSB/CNN)

    The 2017 incident was caught on surveillance video inside Lumpkin Mountain Education Charter High School, an alternative school for students who have gotten in trouble at other schools in the district. It resulted in felony charges against the teacher, Tim Garner.

    More >>

    The 2017 incident was caught on surveillance video inside Lumpkin Mountain Education Charter High School, an alternative school for students who have gotten in trouble at other schools in the district. It resulted in felony charges against the teacher, Tim Garner.

    More >>

  • Omarosa says she secretly taped her firing, plays audio

    Omarosa says she secretly taped her firing, plays audio

    Sunday, August 12 2018 9:53 AM EDT2018-08-12 13:53:33 GMT
    Monday, August 13 2018 11:16 AM EDT2018-08-13 15:16:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2017, file photo, Omarosa Manigault-Newman, then an aide to President Donald Trump, watches during a meeting with parents and teachers in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. The Whit...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2017, file photo, Omarosa Manigault-Newman, then an aide to President Donald Trump, watches during a meeting with parents and teachers in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. The Whit...

    Former presidential adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman says she secretly taped her firing by White House chief of staff John Kelly in the Situation Room.

    More >>

    Former presidential adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman says she secretly taped her firing by White House chief of staff John Kelly in the Situation Room.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly