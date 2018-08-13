Asian stocks sink as Turkey fears hurt emerging markets - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Asian stocks sink as Turkey fears hurt emerging markets

(AP Photo/Vincent Yu). A woman walks past a bank electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index outside a Hong Kong local bank Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. Asian stock prices sank Monday as Turkey's financial turmoil fueled fears contagion might spread t...
(AP Photo/Vincent Yu). A woman walks past a bank electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index outside a Hong Kong local bank Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. Asian stock prices sank Monday as Turkey’s financial turmoil fueled fears contagion might spread t... (AP Photo/Vincent Yu). A woman walks past a bank electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index outside a Hong Kong local bank Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. Asian stock prices sank Monday as Turkey’s financial turmoil fueled fears contagion might spread t...
(AP Photo/Vincent Yu). A man walks past a bank electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index outside a Hong Kong local bank Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. Asian stock prices sank Monday as Turkey’s financial turmoil fueled fears contagion might spread to ... (AP Photo/Vincent Yu). A man walks past a bank electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index outside a Hong Kong local bank Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. Asian stock prices sank Monday as Turkey’s financial turmoil fueled fears contagion might spread to ...

By JOE McDONALD
AP Business Writer

BEIJING (AP) - Asian stock prices sank Monday as Turkey's financial turmoil fueled fears of contagion in other emerging markets.

KEEPING SCORE: The Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.6 percent to 2,750.40 and Tokyo's Nikkei 225 tumbled 2.0 percent to 21,857.43. Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 1.6 percent to 27,907.18 and Seoul's Kospi retreated 1.5 percent to 2,248.45. Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 shed 0.4 percent to 6,252.20 and India's Sensex was down 0.3 percent at 33,729.73. Benchmarks in New Zealand, Taiwan and Southeast Asia also declined.

WALL STREET: Investors responded to Turkey jitters by selling equities and buying government bonds. The dollar strengthened as traders dumped Turkish lira. Major exporters including technology, basic materials and industrial companies sank. The Standard & Poor's 500 index slid 0.7 percent to 2,833.28, ending a five-week winning streak. The Nasdaq composite broke an eight-day rising trend and sank 0.7 percent to 7,839.11.

TURKISH TURMOIL: Investors question whether President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government can cope with a plunging currency, a diplomatic spat with Washington and other problems. Erdogan has accumulated more and more control over Turkey's financial system and central bank. U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday he will authorize higher tariffs on Turkish steel and aluminum. That came after Turkey put an American pastor on trial on spying charges. Erdogan promised Sunday his government will take unspecified "necessary actions" to calm markets.

ANALYST'S TAKE: "Turkey's financial crisis has taken center stage, displacing trade wars as the immediate concern," said Eugene Leow of DBS Group in a report. Worries are building that "this may lead to contagion" across emerging markets, said Leow. "We fail to see how the crisis can be resolved without external support," but an International Monetary Fund support package will be difficult "given Turkey's current political situation."

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude fell 24 cents to $67.39 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract closed at $67.63 on Friday. Brent crude lost 28 cents to $72.53 in London. It closed at $72.83 the previous session.

CURRENCIES: The dollar declined to 110.22 yen from Friday's 110.93. The euro fell to $1.1373 from $1.1411.

