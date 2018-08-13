Turkish Central Bank takes steps to provide liquidity - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Turkish Central Bank takes steps to provide liquidity

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) - Turkey's Central Bank has announced a series of measures to help banks manage their liquidity, after the country's finance chief said the government had readied an "action plan" to ease market concerns that led to a slump in the value of Turkish currency.

The bank released a statement Monday saying it would "provide all the liquidity the banks need."

The Turkish lira has nosedived over the past week amid concerns over President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's ability to deal with the turmoil and a diplomatic spat with the United States.

The currency tumbled to a record low of around 7.20 lira against the dollar late on Sunday after Erdogan warned of drastic measures if businesses withdraw foreign currency from banks.

The lira recovered to 6.61 following the Central Bank's announcement.

