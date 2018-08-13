Calls for action on toxics White House called "PR nightmare"

The Trump administration announcement of export restrictions in response to accusations Moscow used a nerve agent to poison a former Russian spy in Britain sent the ruble tumbling to a two-year low.More >>
The Trump administration announcement of export restrictions in response to accusations Moscow used a nerve agent to poison a former Russian spy in Britain sent the ruble tumbling to a two-year low.More >>
Democrats felt encouraged by the tight battle in last week's congressional special election in Ohio, which was considered to close to call, with a recount possible.More >>
Democrats felt encouraged by the tight battle in last week's congressional special election in Ohio, which was considered to close to call, with a recount possible.More >>
The events held in both Charlottesville and Washington were part of a day of speeches, vigils and marches marking a year since one of the largest gatherings of white nationalists and other far-right extremists in a decade.More >>
The events held in both Charlottesville and Washington were part of a day of speeches, vigils and marches marking a year since one of the largest gatherings of white nationalists and other far-right extremists in a decade.More >>
Former presidential adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman said she viewed the conversation about her firing as a "threat" and defended her decision to covertly record it and other White House conversations.More >>
Former presidential adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman said she viewed the conversation about her firing as a "threat" and defended her decision to covertly record it and other White House conversations.More >>
The jury ruled that Monsanto, the agribusiness giant, had "acted with malice and oppression" according to Dewayne Johnson's lawyers.More >>
The jury ruled that Monsanto, the agribusiness giant, had "acted with malice and oppression" according to Dewayne Johnson's lawyers.More >>
All six logos say Space Force, except one also says 'Mars Awaits.' The logos will appear on campaign merchandise.More >>
All six logos say Space Force, except one also says 'Mars Awaits.' The logos will appear on campaign merchandise.More >>
Toxic algae is blooming like mad, and you can see and smell the result everywhere, on shore and off.More >>
Toxic algae is blooming like mad, and you can see and smell the result everywhere, on shore and off.More >>
Peter Strzok was relieved of his duties on Friday.More >>
Peter Strzok was relieved of his duties on Friday.More >>
The Trump administration announcement of export restrictions in response to accusations Moscow used a nerve agent to poison a former Russian spy in Britain sent the ruble tumbling to a two-year low.More >>
The Trump administration announcement of export restrictions in response to accusations Moscow used a nerve agent to poison a former Russian spy in Britain sent the ruble tumbling to a two-year low.More >>
Investigators worked to find out how an airline employee stole an empty Horizon Air turboprop plane, took off from Sea-Tac International Airport and crashed into a small island in the Puget Sound after being chased by military jetsMore >>
Investigators worked to find out how an airline employee stole an empty Horizon Air turboprop plane, took off from Sea-Tac International Airport and crashed into a small island in the Puget Sound after being chased by military jetsMore >>
A property owner in the New Mexico town where five adults were arrested on child abuse charges and remains of a boy were found is questioning why the adults' living compound wasn't searched earlier by authoritiesMore >>
A property owner in the New Mexico town where five adults were arrested on child abuse charges and remains of a boy were found is questioning why the adults' living compound wasn't searched earlier by authoritiesMore >>
A well-known imam whose three children were among the five adults arrested during a raid on a New Mexico compound says he doesn't understand why his son and the others disappeared into the desertMore >>
A well-known imam whose three children were among the five adults arrested during a raid on a New Mexico compound says he doesn't understand why his son and the others disappeared into the desertMore >>
An intentionally set wildfire grew perilously close to homes in Southern California on Thursday as evacuation orders expanded to more than 20,000 residents, though some homeowners stayed behind to fend off the flames themselvesMore >>
An intentionally set wildfire grew perilously close to homes in Southern California on Thursday as evacuation orders expanded to more than 20,000 residents, though some homeowners stayed behind to fend off the flames themselvesMore >>
The grandfather of children found at a New Mexico compound says he was able to report their whereabouts to authorities after his daughter sent a note from the location asking for foodMore >>
The grandfather of children found at a New Mexico compound says he was able to report their whereabouts to authorities after his daughter sent a note from the location asking for foodMore >>
A large federal law enforcement operation has targeted businesses in Nebraska and Minnesota that officials say knowingly hired _ and mistreated _ immigrants who are in the U.S. illegallyMore >>
A large federal law enforcement operation has targeted businesses in Nebraska and Minnesota that officials say knowingly hired _ and mistreated _ immigrants who are in the U.S. illegallyMore >>
No major wildfires are burning near Sacramento but for two weeks a dull haze and the faint smell of smoke from distant blazes has blanketed California's capital regionMore >>
No major wildfires are burning near Sacramento but for two weeks a dull haze and the faint smell of smoke from distant blazes has blanketed California's capital regionMore >>
In primary season, GOP candidates turn from tax cuts to anxiety as a way of motivating votersMore >>
In primary season, GOP candidates turn from tax cuts to anxiety as a way of motivating votersMore >>
In Tuskegee, Alabama, where a statue honoring Confederate soldiers has stood for more than a century, history is shared but unreconciledMore >>
In Tuskegee, Alabama, where a statue honoring Confederate soldiers has stood for more than a century, history is shared but unreconciledMore >>
Republican U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins of New York is vehemently denying charges he fed inside information he gleaned from sitting on the board of an Australian biotechnology company to his sonMore >>
Republican U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins of New York is vehemently denying charges he fed inside information he gleaned from sitting on the board of an Australian biotechnology company to his sonMore >>