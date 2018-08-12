Trump tweets about Harley-Davidson boycott - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Trump tweets about Harley-Davidson boycott

NEW YORK (AP) - President Donald Trump is backing calls for a Harley-Davidson boycott amid an ongoing steel tariff dispute.

Harley-Davidson drew Trump's wrath in June after the manufacturer announced it is moving production of motorcycles sold in Europe to facilities outside the U.S. The company blames the decision on tariffs imposed by the European Union to retaliate for tariffs Trump imposed on a host of EU products.

On Sunday Trump tweeted that "many" Harley-Davidson owners plan to boycott the company if manufacturing moves overseas.

That followed Trump's meeting on Saturday with about 180 bikers who are part of a "Bikers for Trump" fan group at his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Milwaukee-based Harley-Davidson did not respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Omarosa says she secretly taped her firing, plays audio

    Omarosa says she secretly taped her firing, plays audio

    Sunday, August 12 2018 9:53 AM EDT2018-08-12 13:53:33 GMT
    Sunday, August 12 2018 6:52 PM EDT2018-08-12 22:52:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2017, file photo, Omarosa Manigault-Newman, then an aide to President Donald Trump, watches during a meeting with parents and teachers in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. The Whit...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2017, file photo, Omarosa Manigault-Newman, then an aide to President Donald Trump, watches during a meeting with parents and teachers in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. The Whit...

    Former presidential adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman says she secretly taped her firing by White House chief of staff John Kelly in the Situation Room.

    More >>

    Former presidential adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman says she secretly taped her firing by White House chief of staff John Kelly in the Situation Room.

    More >>

  • V.S. Naipaul, Nobel Prize-winning author, dies at 85

    V.S. Naipaul, Nobel Prize-winning author, dies at 85

    Sunday, August 12 2018 12:05 AM EDT2018-08-12 04:05:33 GMT
    Sunday, August 12 2018 6:12 PM EDT2018-08-12 22:12:30 GMT
    (Chris Ison/PA via AP). FILE - This 2001 file photo shows British author V.S. Naipaul in Salisbury, England. The Trinidad-born Nobel laureate whose celebrated writing and brittle, provocative personality drew admiration and revulsion in equal measures,...(Chris Ison/PA via AP). FILE - This 2001 file photo shows British author V.S. Naipaul in Salisbury, England. The Trinidad-born Nobel laureate whose celebrated writing and brittle, provocative personality drew admiration and revulsion in equal measures,...
    V.S. Naipaul, the Trinidad-born Nobel laureate whose precise and lyrical writing and brittle, misanthropic personality made him one of the world's most admired and contentious writers, has died.More >>
    V.S. Naipaul, the Trinidad-born Nobel laureate whose precise and lyrical writing and brittle, misanthropic personality made him one of the world's most admired and contentious writers, has died.More >>

  • Trial delayed as rapper Juelz Santana negotiates for deal

    Trial delayed as rapper Juelz Santana negotiates for deal

    Friday, August 10 2018 12:47 PM EDT2018-08-10 16:47:47 GMT
    Sunday, August 12 2018 4:34 PM EDT2018-08-12 20:34:26 GMT
    Rapper Juelz Santana's scheduled trial on charges he tried to get a gun onto a plane at Newark Liberty International Airport has been pushed back so the rapper can continue negotiations for a plea deal.More >>
    Rapper Juelz Santana's scheduled trial on charges he tried to get a gun onto a plane at Newark Liberty International Airport has been pushed back so the rapper can continue negotiations for a plea deal.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly