Turkey's finance chief: Action plan ready to ease markets - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Turkey's finance chief: Action plan ready to ease markets

ISTANBUL (AP) - Turkey's finance minister said Sunday that the government has prepared "an action plan" aimed at easing market concerns that have led to a slump in the value of the nation's currency.

In an interview with the newspaper Hurriyet, Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak also said the government had no plans to seize foreign currency deposits or convert deposits to the Turkish lira.

"As of Monday morning, our institutions will take the necessary actions and will share the necessary announcements with markets," Albayrak was quoted as saying.

"All our precautions and actions plans are ready," he added, without elaborating.

Turkey was hit by a financial shockwave this past week as the lira nosedived 14 percent Friday over concerns about the government's economic policies and a trade and diplomatic dispute with the United States. The currency's value has fallen more than 40 percent since the start of the year.

Earlier, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned of drastic measures if businesses withdraw foreign currency from banks.

Speaking in the northeastern city of Trabzon on Sunday, Erdogan warned business executives to not "rush to banks to withdraw foreign currency."

He added that businesses should "know that keeping this nation alive and standing isn't just our job, but also the job of industrialists, of merchants."

During the speech, Erdogan reiterated his earlier claim that the crisis has resulted from "an operation against our economy conducted through exchange rates" and said Turkey would prevail.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • V.S. Naipaul, Nobel Prize-winning author, dies at 85

    V.S. Naipaul, Nobel Prize-winning author, dies at 85

    Sunday, August 12 2018 12:05 AM EDT2018-08-12 04:05:33 GMT
    Sunday, August 12 2018 5:15 PM EDT2018-08-12 21:15:13 GMT
    (Chris Ison/PA via AP). FILE - This 2001 file photo shows British author V.S. Naipaul in Salisbury, England. The Trinidad-born Nobel laureate whose celebrated writing and brittle, provocative personality drew admiration and revulsion in equal measures,...(Chris Ison/PA via AP). FILE - This 2001 file photo shows British author V.S. Naipaul in Salisbury, England. The Trinidad-born Nobel laureate whose celebrated writing and brittle, provocative personality drew admiration and revulsion in equal measures,...
    V.S. Naipaul, the Trinidad-born Nobel laureate whose precise and lyrical writing and brittle, misanthropic personality made him one of the world's most admired and contentious writers, has died.More >>
    V.S. Naipaul, the Trinidad-born Nobel laureate whose precise and lyrical writing and brittle, misanthropic personality made him one of the world's most admired and contentious writers, has died.More >>

  • Omarosa says she secretly taped her firing, plays audio

    Omarosa says she secretly taped her firing, plays audio

    Sunday, August 12 2018 9:53 AM EDT2018-08-12 13:53:33 GMT
    Sunday, August 12 2018 5:11 PM EDT2018-08-12 21:11:15 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2017, file photo, Omarosa Manigault-Newman, then an aide to President Donald Trump, watches during a meeting with parents and teachers in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. The Whit...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2017, file photo, Omarosa Manigault-Newman, then an aide to President Donald Trump, watches during a meeting with parents and teachers in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. The Whit...

    Former presidential adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman says she secretly taped her firing by White House chief of staff John Kelly in the Situation Room.

    More >>

    Former presidential adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman says she secretly taped her firing by White House chief of staff John Kelly in the Situation Room.

    More >>

  • Trial delayed as rapper Juelz Santana negotiates for deal

    Trial delayed as rapper Juelz Santana negotiates for deal

    Friday, August 10 2018 12:47 PM EDT2018-08-10 16:47:47 GMT
    Sunday, August 12 2018 4:34 PM EDT2018-08-12 20:34:26 GMT
    Rapper Juelz Santana's scheduled trial on charges he tried to get a gun onto a plane at Newark Liberty International Airport has been pushed back so the rapper can continue negotiations for a plea deal.More >>
    Rapper Juelz Santana's scheduled trial on charges he tried to get a gun onto a plane at Newark Liberty International Airport has been pushed back so the rapper can continue negotiations for a plea deal.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly