Average US price of gas rises 2 cents per gallon to $2.93 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Average US price of gas rises 2 cents per gallon to $2.93

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has risen 2 cents a gallon over the past two weeks, to $2.93. (Source: Pixabay) The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has risen 2 cents a gallon over the past two weeks, to $2.93. (Source: Pixabay)

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) - The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has risen 2 cents a gallon over the past two weeks, to $2.93.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says that's 53 cents a gallon higher than at this time last year.

Lundberg said Sunday it appears unlikely prices will continue to rise in the weeks ahead, however, and could actually drop slightly.

She says that's because refiners have increased capacity and current demand is weak.

The highest average price in the contiguous 48 states is $3.69 in the San Francisco Bay area.

The lowest average is $2.53 in Jackson, Mississippi.

The average price of diesel rose one cent over the past two weeks, to $3.81.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Omarosa says she secretly taped her firing, plays audio

    Omarosa says she secretly taped her firing, plays audio

    Sunday, August 12 2018 9:53 AM EDT2018-08-12 13:53:33 GMT
    Sunday, August 12 2018 2:19 PM EDT2018-08-12 18:19:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2017, file photo, Omarosa Manigault-Newman, then an aide to President Donald Trump, watches during a meeting with parents and teachers in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. The Whit...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2017, file photo, Omarosa Manigault-Newman, then an aide to President Donald Trump, watches during a meeting with parents and teachers in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. The Whit...

    Former presidential adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman says she secretly taped her firing by White House chief of staff John Kelly in the Situation Room.

    More >>

    Former presidential adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman says she secretly taped her firing by White House chief of staff John Kelly in the Situation Room.

    More >>

  • Trial delayed as rapper Juelz Santana negotiates for deal

    Trial delayed as rapper Juelz Santana negotiates for deal

    Friday, August 10 2018 12:47 PM EDT2018-08-10 16:47:47 GMT
    Sunday, August 12 2018 2:14 PM EDT2018-08-12 18:14:07 GMT
    Rapper Juelz Santana's scheduled trial on charges he tried to get a gun onto a plane at Newark Liberty International Airport has been pushed back so the rapper can continue negotiations for a plea deal.More >>
    Rapper Juelz Santana's scheduled trial on charges he tried to get a gun onto a plane at Newark Liberty International Airport has been pushed back so the rapper can continue negotiations for a plea deal.More >>

  • V.S. Naipaul, Nobel Prize-winning author, dies at 85

    V.S. Naipaul, Nobel Prize-winning author, dies at 85

    Sunday, August 12 2018 12:05 AM EDT2018-08-12 04:05:33 GMT
    Sunday, August 12 2018 2:14 PM EDT2018-08-12 18:14:04 GMT
    (Chris Ison/PA via AP). FILE - This 2001 file photo shows British author V.S. Naipaul in Salisbury, England. The Trinidad-born Nobel laureate whose celebrated writing and brittle, provocative personality drew admiration and revulsion in equal measures,...(Chris Ison/PA via AP). FILE - This 2001 file photo shows British author V.S. Naipaul in Salisbury, England. The Trinidad-born Nobel laureate whose celebrated writing and brittle, provocative personality drew admiration and revulsion in equal measures,...
    V.S. Naipaul, the Trinidad-born Nobel laureate whose precise and lyrical writing and brittle, misanthropic personality made him one of the world's most admired and contentious writers, has died.More >>
    V.S. Naipaul, the Trinidad-born Nobel laureate whose precise and lyrical writing and brittle, misanthropic personality made him one of the world's most admired and contentious writers, has died.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly