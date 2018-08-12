'The Meg' chomps $44.5M, 'BlacKkKlansman' opens strong - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

'The Meg' chomps $44.5M, 'BlacKkKlansman' opens strong

NEW YORK (AP) - The shark thriller "The Meg" became the latest success in Hollywood's sizzling summer, opening well above expectations with $44.5 million in ticket sales, according to box office estimates Sunday.

The Warner Bros. release had been forecast by some for closer to half that total. An American-Chinese co-production, it also debuted well overseas, taking in $50.3 million in China and $141.3 million globally. "The Meg," starring Jason Statham, cost about $150 million to make.

After two weeks at no. 1, "Mission: Impossible - Fallout" slid to second place in its third weekend with $20 million. The Paramount Pictures release has pulled in $162 million in three weeks.

Spike Lee's "BlacKkKlansman" also opened strongly with $10.8 million in 1,512 theaters. The Focus Features release was timed to the anniversary of Charlottesville.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

