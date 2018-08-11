Tesla CEO Musk taunts short sellers amid legal scrutiny - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Tesla CEO Musk taunts short sellers amid legal scrutiny

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk used Twitter late Friday to taunt investors who have bet against his company, even though his previous Twitter comments have spurred a government investigation and shareholder lawsuits.

The tweets are aimed at "shorts," or investors who borrowed shares of Tesla and immediately sold them with the hope that Tesla's share price would fall. That would allow the shorts to buy back the stock at a lower price, return the shares to the lender, and pocket the difference.

Shorting a stock can temporarily lower its price, making short investors a frequent target of CEO wrath.

The Twitter comments could potentially affect Musk's legal situation. On Tuesday he tweeted that he had secured funding to buy all Tesla shares and take the company private. The Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating Musk's disclosure of the potential deal, according to reports earlier this week.

Musk's attitude toward short sellers could be relevant, securities law experts have said. Musk's tweet about taking Tesla private sent the stock soaring 11 percent Tuesday and cost short-sellers roughly $1 billion, according to some estimates.

If his motive for the tweet "was frustration with short sellers, then that could be a case of market manipulation," John Coffee Jr., a Columbia University law professor and corporate-governance expert, said earlier this week.

Late Friday Musk mocked short investors in a series of tweets, suggesting his antipathy toward them hasn't dimmed.

"Short shorts coming soon to Tesla merch," Musk tweeted. "What are your fav short shorts?"

On Friday, two lawsuits were filed accusing Musk of seeking to harm short sellers by artificially running up the price of the company's shares through his Tuesday tweets. One tweet on Tuesday said that funding to take Tesla private was "secure." If there is evidence that the financing wasn't fully locked down, Musk's claim would expose him to allegations of fraud, Coffee said.

___

AP Business Writer Michael Liedtke contributed to this report from San Francisco.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Omarosa in new book: I saw Trump's racism 'with my own eyes'

    Omarosa in new book: I saw Trump's racism 'with my own eyes'

    Saturday, August 11 2018 12:09 AM EDT2018-08-11 04:09:20 GMT
    Saturday, August 11 2018 2:00 PM EDT2018-08-11 18:00:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2017, file photo, Omarosa Manigault-Newman, then an aide to President Donald Trump, watches during a meeting with parents and teachers in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. The Whit...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2017, file photo, Omarosa Manigault-Newman, then an aide to President Donald Trump, watches during a meeting with parents and teachers in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. The Whit...
    Former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman says in a new book that she didn't want to believe President Donald Trump was racist but saw it with her own eyes.More >>
    Former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman says in a new book that she didn't want to believe President Donald Trump was racist but saw it with her own eyes.More >>

  • Fox's Laura Ingraham: I wasn't talking about race

    Fox's Laura Ingraham: I wasn't talking about race

    Friday, August 10 2018 10:57 AM EDT2018-08-10 14:57:41 GMT
    Saturday, August 11 2018 1:56 PM EDT2018-08-11 17:56:53 GMT
    Fox News Channel host Laura Ingraham is trying to tamp down a furor over her remark that 'demographic changes' that most Americans don't like have been forced on the country by immigration.More >>
    Fox News Channel host Laura Ingraham is trying to tamp down a furor over her remark that 'demographic changes' that most Americans don't like have been forced on the country by immigration.More >>

  • Twitter CEO defends decision not to ban Alex Jones, Infowars

    Twitter CEO defends decision not to ban Alex Jones, Infowars

    Wednesday, August 8 2018 5:27 AM EDT2018-08-08 09:27:36 GMT
    Saturday, August 11 2018 11:56 AM EDT2018-08-11 15:56:58 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, July 19, 2016 file photo, Alex Jones, center right, is escorted by police out of a crowd of protesters outside the Republican convention in Cleveland. Facebook says it has taken down four pages b...(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, July 19, 2016 file photo, Alex Jones, center right, is escorted by police out of a crowd of protesters outside the Republican convention in Cleveland. Facebook says it has taken down four pages b...
    Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey defend company decision not to ban right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his "Infowars" show.More >>
    Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey defend company decision not to ban right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his "Infowars" show.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly