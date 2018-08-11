Turkey's president: US waging "economic war" against Turkey - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Turkey's president: US waging "economic war" against Turkey

(Presidential Press Service via AP, Pool). Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses his supporters in his Black Sea hometown, Rize, Turkey, Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018.
(Presidential Press Service via AP, Pool). Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses his supporters in his Black Sea hometown, Rize, Turkey, Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018. The banner in the background reads "Long live fully independent Republic of Tu...
(Presidential Press Service via AP, Pool). Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks to the media in Ordu, Turkey, Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018.
(Presidential Press Service via AP, Pool). Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses his supporters in Ordu, Turkey, Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018.
(Presidential Press Service via AP, Pool). Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses his supporters in Ordu, Turkey, Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018.

ISTANBUL (AP) - Turkey's president is blaming the country's economic downturn on the United States and other nations that he claims are waging "war" against his country.

Speaking Saturday in the northeastern province of Rize, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said dollars, euros and gold were "the bullets, cannonballs and missiles of the economic war being waged against our country."

Erdogan promised supporters that Turkey was taking necessary precautions to protect its economy "but the most important thing is breaking the hands firing these weapons."

Turkey was hit by a financial shockwave this week as its currency nosedived over concerns about the government's economic policies and a trade dispute with the United States.

