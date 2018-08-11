Heavy police presence expected in Chesterfield Saturday - but don't be alarmed

A heavier than normal police and fire presence is expected in Chesterfield Saturday for an active shooter drill. (Source: NBC12)

A heavier than normal police and fire presence is expected in Chesterfield Saturday morning and afternoon - for an active shooter exercise.

Part of Courthouse Road will be closed for the exercise, and people can expect to hear some loud noise that sound like gunshots.

The exercise is based at OB Gates Elementary, and police are asking people to avoid the area between 8:30 a.m. and again at 12:30 p.m.

Around 300 public safety personnel are expected to participate.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12