Appalachian League

|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Princeton (Rays)
|29
|17
|.630
|-
|Bluefield (Blue Jays)
|29
|20
|.592
|1½
|Danville (Braves)
|28
|21
|.571
|2½
|Pulaski (Yankees)
|24
|26
|.480
|7
|Burlington (Royals)
|15
|33
|.313
|15
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Elizabethton (Twins)
|27
|18
|.600
|-
|Kingsport (Mets)
|25
|24
|.510
|4
|Bristol (Pirates)
|22
|26
|.458
|6½
|Johnson City (Cardinals)
|21
|25
|.457
|6½
|Greeneville (Reds)
|19
|29
|.396
|9½
|Saturday's Games
Bluefield at Elizabethton, Game 1, 5 p.m.
Bluefield at Elizabethton, Game 2, TBD
Princeton at Johnson City, Game 1, 5:30 p.m.
Princeton at Johnson City, Game 2, TBD
Pulaski at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.
Greeneville at Bristol, 7 p.m.
Kingsport at Danville, 7 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Bluefield at Kingsport, 4 p.m.
Bristol at Johnson City, Game 1, 4 p.m.
Bristol at Johnson City, Game 2, TBD
Burlington at Princeton, Game 1, 4 p.m.
Burlington at Princeton, Game 2, TBD
Elizabethton at Greeneville, 5 p.m.
Danville at Pulaski, 7 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Bluefield at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.
Bristol at Johnson City, 7 p.m.
Burlington at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Elizabethton at Greeneville, 7 p.m.
Danville at Pulaski, 7 p.m.
