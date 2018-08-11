Chesterfield seafood market broken into overnight

Pictures posted on Facebook show glass from the entrance door shattered on the floor. (Source: Bon Air Seafood - Facebook)

A Chesterfield seafood market was the victim of a vandal overnight Saturday.

According to Bon Air Seafood's Facebook page, the store was broken into.

The pictures show glass from the entrance door shattered on the floor.

It's unknown if anyone involved has been caught by police.

