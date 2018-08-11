PGA Championship resumes with second round at wet Bellerive - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

PGA Championship resumes with second round at wet Bellerive

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). A patron takes a photo as play was suspended for the rest of the day during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in St. Louis. Play was suspended due to he... (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). A patron takes a photo as play was suspended for the rest of the day during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in St. Louis. Play was suspended due to he...
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). Patrons leave the course as play was suspended for the rest of the day during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in St. Louis. Play was suspended due to ... (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). Patrons leave the course as play was suspended for the rest of the day during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in St. Louis. Play was suspended due to ...

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and the rest of the players that were still on the course when play was suspended at the PGA Championship have resumed their second rounds at soggy Bellerive.

All of them are chasing Gary Woodland, whose 66 before the rain rolled through Friday left him 10 under for the championship. Kevin Kisner also played early and was a shot back.

They got to sleep in Saturday while 78 players yet to finish their second rounds had to be in position by 7 a.m. There will be a 30-minute break once they finish, then the third round will start with groups of three heading off the first and 10th tees.

That will mean a long day for guys like Woods, who could play more than 28 holes Saturday. He was 3 under and in the fairway at the eighth when the sirens stopped play.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Omarosa in new book: I saw Trump's racism 'with my own eyes'

    Omarosa in new book: I saw Trump's racism 'with my own eyes'

    Saturday, August 11 2018 12:09 AM EDT2018-08-11 04:09:20 GMT
    Saturday, August 11 2018 9:46 AM EDT2018-08-11 13:46:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2017, file photo, Omarosa Manigault-Newman, then an aide to President Donald Trump, watches during a meeting with parents and teachers in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. The Whit...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2017, file photo, Omarosa Manigault-Newman, then an aide to President Donald Trump, watches during a meeting with parents and teachers in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. The Whit...
    Former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman says in a new book that she didn't want to believe President Donald Trump was racist but saw it with her own eyes.More >>
    Former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman says in a new book that she didn't want to believe President Donald Trump was racist but saw it with her own eyes.More >>

  • Fox's Laura Ingraham: I wasn't talking about race

    Fox's Laura Ingraham: I wasn't talking about race

    Friday, August 10 2018 10:57 AM EDT2018-08-10 14:57:41 GMT
    Saturday, August 11 2018 8:18 AM EDT2018-08-11 12:18:32 GMT
    Fox News Channel host Laura Ingraham is trying to tamp down a furor over her remark that 'demographic changes' that most Americans don't like have been forced on the country by immigration.More >>
    Fox News Channel host Laura Ingraham is trying to tamp down a furor over her remark that 'demographic changes' that most Americans don't like have been forced on the country by immigration.More >>

  • Photographer says Bill Murray harassed him at restaurant

    Photographer says Bill Murray harassed him at restaurant

    Friday, August 10 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-08-10 14:32:26 GMT
    Saturday, August 11 2018 7:13 AM EDT2018-08-11 11:13:02 GMT
    A photographer says actor Bill Murray slammed him against a door and poured a glass of water over him while he was shooting a band at a Massachusetts restaurant this week.More >>
    A photographer says actor Bill Murray slammed him against a door and poured a glass of water over him while he was shooting a band at a Massachusetts restaurant this week.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly