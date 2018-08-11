Man shot, injured on Richmond's Southside

Richmond Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Saturday. Officers responded to the 1700 block of Clarkson Road, around 12:13 a.m.
One male victim with a gunshot wound was discovered by officers. The man has life-threatening injuries and he is currently at VCU Medical Center.
There are no suspects name at this time. This is a developing story.
Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.
5710 Midlothian Turnpike
Richmond, VA 23225
(804) 230-1212
publicfile@nbc12.com
(804) 230-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.