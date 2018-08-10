Woman shot, killed on Peyton Avenue

The shooting happened at 9:23 p.m. (Source: NBC12)

A woman was shot and killed Friday night on Richmond’s south side.

Police responded to a call of random gunfire at 9:23 p.m. and found a woman in parked car on Peyton Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released any information about a potential suspect and have not said what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

