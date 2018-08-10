Truck fire stalls traffic on I-95 in both directions

There has been no word on what led to the crash. (Source: Petersburg fire/Facebook)

Two pick-up trucks burned in a crash that shut down I-95 in both directions Friday night.

Traffic was stalled for more than an hour in both directions near the Bank Street exit in Petersburg.

There have been no reports of injuries and no word on what caused the fire.

