Mountain lion breaks into Colorado home, kills house cat - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Mountain lion breaks into Colorado home, kills house cat

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) - A mountain lion that became trapped inside a Colorado home killed a house cat before police and wildlife officers were able to scare it out.

Boulder police say the homeowner came back to the house late Thursday night and found the mountain lion inside. It appeared that it had pushed through a screen and couldn't get back out.

The big cat roamed throughout two levels of the home for more than an hour before officers used non-lethal rounds to scare it out the front door and away from the neighborhood, which is just southwest of downtown Boulder.

Police, who photographed the mountain lion lying down between a coffee table and a couch, called the break-in worrisome and asked residents to keep ground-level doors and windows locked at night.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • The Latest: Omarosa says Trump was like 'dog off the leash'

    The Latest: Omarosa says Trump was like 'dog off the leash'

    Friday, August 10 2018 4:59 PM EDT2018-08-10 20:59:34 GMT
    Friday, August 10 2018 6:10 PM EDT2018-08-10 22:10:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2017, file photo, Omarosa Manigault-Newman, then an aide to President Donald Trump, watches during a meeting with parents and teachers in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. The Whit...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2017, file photo, Omarosa Manigault-Newman, then an aide to President Donald Trump, watches during a meeting with parents and teachers in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. The Whit...
    Former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman claims in a new book that she saw President Donald Trump behave "like a dog off the leash" at Mar-a-Lago events without his wife, first lady Melania Trump.More >>
    Former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman claims in a new book that she saw President Donald Trump behave "like a dog off the leash" at Mar-a-Lago events without his wife, first lady Melania Trump.More >>

  • Fox's Laura Ingraham: I wasn't talking about race

    Fox's Laura Ingraham: I wasn't talking about race

    Friday, August 10 2018 10:57 AM EDT2018-08-10 14:57:41 GMT
    Friday, August 10 2018 6:09 PM EDT2018-08-10 22:09:42 GMT
    Fox News Channel host Laura Ingraham is trying to tamp down a furor over her remark that 'demographic changes' that most Americans don't like have been forced on the country by immigration.More >>
    Fox News Channel host Laura Ingraham is trying to tamp down a furor over her remark that 'demographic changes' that most Americans don't like have been forced on the country by immigration.More >>

  • Photographer says Bill Murray harassed him at restaurant

    Photographer says Bill Murray harassed him at restaurant

    Friday, August 10 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-08-10 14:32:26 GMT
    Friday, August 10 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-08-10 21:40:29 GMT
    A photographer says actor Bill Murray slammed him against a door and poured a glass of water over him while he was shooting a band at a Massachusetts restaurant this week.More >>
    A photographer says actor Bill Murray slammed him against a door and poured a glass of water over him while he was shooting a band at a Massachusetts restaurant this week.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly