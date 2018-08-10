Orioles CF Jones moves to RF to make room for rookie Mullins

By DAVID GINSBURG

BALTIMORE (AP) - Longtime Baltimore Orioles center fielder Adam Jones will move to right field to make room for rookie Cedric Mullins, yet another significant development in the overhaul of a team in full rebuilding mode.

Jones has started in center for Baltimore since his arrival in 2008. The 33-year-old has played the position well enough this year, but the last-place Orioles are ready to try someone younger and faster in the middle of the outfield.

The 23-year-old Mullins had his contract selected from Triple-A Norfolk on Friday and was immediately inserted into the starting lineup against Boston. He was to play center field and bat ninth in his big league debut.

Orioles manager Buck Showalter said Jones is on board with the move, noting, "This is about the future going forward."

Mullins was selected by Baltimore in the 13th round of the 2015 draft.

