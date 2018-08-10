Hanover Sheriff's Office looking for missing 15-year-old

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Shirby Ryan Combs, 15.

Combs was last seen at her home in Mechanicsville on Aug. 8.

She is described as being 5-foot-1 and 105 pounds with black hair and gray eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray tank top and dark colored shorts.

She is believed to be in the Richmond metro area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Combs was previously reported missing in both February and July of this year, and was located shortly thereafter both times.

