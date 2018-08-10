Redskins RB Derrius Guice out for season with torn ACL - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Redskins RB Derrius Guice out for season with torn ACL

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Washington Redskins rookie running back Derrius Guice is out for the season after tearing the ACL in his left knee.

Guice was injured in Washington's preseason opener at New England on Thursday night. The team announced the prognosis Friday following an MRI, saying Guice should make a full recovery and be ready to play in 2019.

Guice was expected to be the Redskins' starter after they selected him 59th overall in the draft. The LSU product was considered a first-round prospect and went late in the second.

In camp, Guice had been splitting first-team carries with Rob Kelley and Samaje Perine. Coach Jay Gruden has said there was competition for the No. 1 job along with third-down back Chris Thompson. Now wide open after Guice's season-ending injury.

The team says tight end Manasseh Garner, a long shot to make the roster, is out for the season with an ACL injury.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFLfootball and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  Johnson parlays recon of Bellerive into sharp PGA start

    (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). Zach Johnson chips to the 15th green during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in St. Louis.
    Zach Johnson slipped away to St. Louis last week to play a quick round at Bellerive in advance of the PGA Championship, and the two-time major winner thinks it was a wise move.
  The Latest: Finau going deep, makes 6 birdies to start day

    (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). Gary Woodland looks at a putt on the 18th green during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in St. Louis.
    Satoshi Kodaira delivered the first eagle of the PGA Championship when he put his drive at the short par-4 11th within 5 feet of the hole and rolled in the putt.
  NFL players protest during anthem, drawing rebuke from Trump

    (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee). Miami Dolphins defensive end Robert Quinn (94) raises his right fist during the singing of the national anthem, before the team's NFL preseason football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Miami Ga...
    Player demonstrations took place during the national anthem at several early NFL preseason games.
