Minor injuries reported in crash involving fire truck

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

One person was sent to a hospital after a crash involved a Chesterfield Fire truck.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. on Robious Road and Mall Drive. There's no word yet on what caused it. 

Firefighters inside the truck were uninjured. However, one person inside the other car involved was taken to a hospital for minor injuries. 

