Minor injuries reported in crash involving fire truck

The Powhatan County Sheriff is searching for several good Samaritans who helped lift a car off a child involved in an accident earlier this week.More >>
The Powhatan County Sheriff is searching for several good Samaritans who helped lift a car off a child involved in an accident earlier this week.More >>
One person was sent to a hospital after a crash involved a Chesterfield Fire truck.More >>
One person was sent to a hospital after a crash involved a Chesterfield Fire truck.More >>
Sunday marks the one-year anniversary of the deadly Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville, and city and state officials are taking steps to make sure there is not another violent outbreak.More >>
Sunday marks the one-year anniversary of the deadly Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville, and city and state officials are taking steps to make sure there is not another violent outbreak.More >>
It's the jazziest time of the year in Central Virginia as the annual Richmond Jazz Festival is here!More >>
It's the jazziest time of the year in Central Virginia as the annual Richmond Jazz Festival is here!More >>
A shark weighing in at more than 1,600 pounds and measuring more than 12 feet long was tracked off the Virginia coast this week.More >>
A shark weighing in at more than 1,600 pounds and measuring more than 12 feet long was tracked off the Virginia coast this week.More >>
Police said two 17-year-olds in Nevada confessed that they were fed up with their mother's parenting – and that's why they brutally beat her with a hammer and stabbed her to death.More >>
Police said two 17-year-olds in Nevada confessed that they were fed up with their mother's parenting – and that's why they brutally beat her with a hammer and stabbed her to death.More >>
Ford Motor Credit filed additional documents with the bankruptcy court Friday morning, claiming this may be one of the largest floor-plan financing frauds in the history of the United States.More >>
Ford Motor Credit filed additional documents with the bankruptcy court Friday morning, claiming this may be one of the largest floor-plan financing frauds in the history of the United States.More >>
The driver said the only thing she can think irritated the couple is that she was driving the speed limit.More >>
The driver said the only thing she can think irritated the couple is that she was driving the speed limit.More >>
A suspect has been arrested in a shooting that left at least four dead in the New Brunswick province of Canada.More >>
A suspect has been arrested in a shooting that left at least four dead in the New Brunswick province of Canada.More >>
The Savannah Police Department fired an lieutenant and dispatcher after they were found with cocaine and marijuana during a traffic stop on St. Helena Island.More >>
The Savannah Police Department fired an lieutenant and dispatcher after they were found with cocaine and marijuana during a traffic stop on St. Helena Island.More >>
A horrible scene unfolded at a Chillicothe, Ohio Burger King last Friday.More >>
A horrible scene unfolded at a Chillicothe, Ohio Burger King last Friday.More >>
A parent at Huntsville Christian Academy bought her daughters' teacher a car. A post shared by Courtney Adeleye , CEO (@courtneyadeleye) on Jul 16, 2018 at 2:10pm PDT Courtney Adeleye and her husband decided to buy a Kindergarten teacher at Huntsville Christian Academy a car, when they found out she was taking multiple buses to get to and from school everyday. Adeleye said in her instagram post that the teacher had taught both of her girls and was the sweetest person she ...More >>
A parent at Huntsville Christian Academy bought her daughters' teacher a car. A post shared by Courtney Adeleye , CEO (@courtneyadeleye) on Jul 16, 2018 at 2:10pm PDT Courtney Adeleye and her husband decided to buy a Kindergarten teacher at Huntsville Christian Academy a car, when they found out she was taking multiple buses to get to and from school everyday. Adeleye said in her instagram post that the teacher had taught both of her girls and was the sweetest person she ...More >>
Daniel Burnside displays swastikas all over his home in rural Pennsylvania, said white America spoke up when Trump was elected.More >>
Daniel Burnside displays swastikas all over his home in rural Pennsylvania, said white America spoke up when Trump was elected.More >>
Our cell phones are practically connected to us. Now, scientists at the University of Toledo say the blue light that comes from electronics is doing permanent damage to our vision.More >>
Our cell phones are practically connected to us. Now, scientists at the University of Toledo say the blue light that comes from electronics is doing permanent damage to our vision.More >>
Hinds County Emergency Management Director Ricky Moore tells us several units have responded to a fire at the old Holloway Mansion at 6311 Siwell Road in Byram.More >>
Hinds County Emergency Management Director Ricky Moore tells us several units have responded to a fire at the old Holloway Mansion at 6311 Siwell Road in Byram.More >>