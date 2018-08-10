Minor injuries reported in crash involving fire truck

There's no word yet on what caused the crash. (Source: Chesterfield Fire/EMS)

One person was sent to a hospital after a crash involved a Chesterfield Fire truck.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. on Robious Road and Mall Drive. There's no word yet on what caused it.

Firefighters inside the truck were uninjured. However, one person inside the other car involved was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

