Possible pregnant 1,600-pound shark tracked off Virginia coast

It's the jazziest time of the year in Central Virginia as the annual Richmond Jazz Festival is here!More >>
It's the jazziest time of the year in Central Virginia as the annual Richmond Jazz Festival is here!More >>
A shark weighing in at more than 1,600 pounds and measuring more than 12 feet long was tracked off the Virginia coast this week.More >>
A shark weighing in at more than 1,600 pounds and measuring more than 12 feet long was tracked off the Virginia coast this week.More >>
After taking the Woods Edge Road exit on I-95, the suspect vehicle hit a police cruiser and crashed.More >>
After taking the Woods Edge Road exit on I-95, the suspect vehicle hit a police cruiser and crashed.More >>
A suspect has been arrested in a shooting that left at least four dead in the New Brunswick province of Canada.More >>
A suspect has been arrested in a shooting that left at least four dead in the New Brunswick province of Canada.More >>
The Hopewell Police Department says the incident involving DeMario Crawford happened on June 4.More >>
The Hopewell Police Department says the incident involving DeMario Crawford happened on June 4.More >>
Police said two 17-year-olds in Nevada confessed that they were fed up with their mother's parenting – and that's why they brutally beat her with a hammer and stabbed her to death.More >>
Police said two 17-year-olds in Nevada confessed that they were fed up with their mother's parenting – and that's why they brutally beat her with a hammer and stabbed her to death.More >>
The driver said the only thing she can think irritated the couple is that she was driving the speed limit.More >>
The driver said the only thing she can think irritated the couple is that she was driving the speed limit.More >>
A horrible scene unfolded at a Chillicothe, Ohio Burger King last Friday.More >>
A horrible scene unfolded at a Chillicothe, Ohio Burger King last Friday.More >>
A suspect has been arrested in a shooting that left at least four dead in the New Brunswick province of Canada.More >>
A suspect has been arrested in a shooting that left at least four dead in the New Brunswick province of Canada.More >>
The company didn’t say how it was going to handle future production of its footwear.More >>
The company didn’t say how it was going to handle future production of its footwear.More >>
A well-known imam whose three children were among the five adults arrested during a raid on a New Mexico compound says he doesn't understand why his son and the others disappeared into the desert.More >>
A well-known imam whose three children were among the five adults arrested during a raid on a New Mexico compound says he doesn't understand why his son and the others disappeared into the desert.More >>
Ford Motor Credit filed additional documents with the bankruptcy court Friday morning, claiming this may be one of the largest floor-plan financing frauds in the history of the United States.More >>
Ford Motor Credit filed additional documents with the bankruptcy court Friday morning, claiming this may be one of the largest floor-plan financing frauds in the history of the United States.More >>
A peaceful day kayaking turned into something straight out of a horror movie for a father and daughter in Pennsylvania.More >>
A peaceful day kayaking turned into something straight out of a horror movie for a father and daughter in Pennsylvania.More >>
Daniel Burnside displays swastikas all over his home in rural Pennsylvania, said white America spoke up when Trump was elected.More >>
Daniel Burnside displays swastikas all over his home in rural Pennsylvania, said white America spoke up when Trump was elected.More >>
For the first time since his son's death, we are hearing from Memphis wrestling legend Jerry “The King” Lawler.More >>
For the first time since his son's death, we are hearing from Memphis wrestling legend Jerry “The King” Lawler.More >>