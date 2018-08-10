Possible pregnant 1,600-pound shark tracked off Virginia coast

'Miss Costa' was pinged about 100 miles or so off the Virginia coast this week. (Source: OCEARCH.org)

A shark weighing in at more than 1,600 pounds and measuring more than 12 feet long was tracked off the Virginia coast this week.

Researchers at OCEARCH say that "Miss Costa" was 100-150 miles off the coast.

The group posted on Twitter that her movements suggest that she's pregnant, but they're not 100 percent sure.

According to OCEARCH's website, the great white shark was originally tagged in 2016 off the coast of Massachusetts.

Since then, she's been pinged as far away as Florida and numerous times off the North Carolina coast.

