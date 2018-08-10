Fugitive Friday: Hopewell man wanted on felony charge

For this week's Fugitive Friday, a Hopewell man is wanted for felony unauthorized use of a vehicle.

The Hopewell Police Department says the incident involving DeMario Crawford happened on June 4.

If you have any information about Crawford, call the Hopewell Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284, the Hopewell/Prince George Crime Solvers hotline in Hopewell at 804-541-2202 or use the P3 tips hotline.

If your information leads to an arrest you could receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.

