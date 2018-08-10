Sheriff searches for good Samaritans who lifted car off child

Virginia State Police said the two children were not wearing seat belts. (Source: Powhatan County Fire and Rescue)

The Powhatan County Sheriff is searching for several good Samaritans who helped lift a car off a child involved in an accident earlier this week.

A post by the sheriff’s office on Facebook Thursday states Sheriff Bradford Nunnally would like to meet each person involved in that rescue and express his gratitude.

Deputies and first responders were called to the scene Wednesday around 2 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash in the 5000 block of Old Buckingham Road.

Authorities said Sandra Petty, 29, of Powhatan was driving down the road, with two minor children in the car, when she attempted to pass a mail carrier vehicle on the left side. Petty was identified as the children's babysitter.

The mail carrier driver was making a left turn resulting in both vehicles colliding and overturning, Nunnally said.

According to the sheriff’s office post Thursday, during that accident one of the children riding in the car with Petty was found trapped under one of the vehicles.

“Several members of the community attempted to lift the vehicle off the child… and pull the child out from underneath it,” the post states.

The child who was under the car was transported by MedFlight to VCU Medical Center for serious injuries.

Petty and the other child were transported to a nearby hospital for minor to serious injuries.

Authorities say the children were not seat belted in the car.

Petty faces a reckless driving charge, and two seat belt violations.

Friday morning the parents of the child who is recovering at VCU said he is doing terrific.

Anyone who knows of the good Samaritans involved in this situations is urged to contact the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office.

