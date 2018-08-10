Ashland man faces rape charge after 'extensive investigation'

The Hanover Sheriff's Office says a 40-year-old Ashland man faces a rape charge after what deputies say was an "extensive investigation."
Edras Morales-Salguero also faces charges of aggravated sexual battery and object sexual penetration.
He was arrested Thursday after the sheriff's office executed a search warrant at a home on Old Ridge Road.
He's being held at the Pamunkey Regional Jail.
There's currently no information on when the crime happened.
Anyone with information about Morales-Salguero is asked to call 804-365-6140.
