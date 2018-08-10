Ashland man faces rape charge after 'extensive investigation' - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Ashland man faces rape charge after 'extensive investigation'

Edras Morales-Salguero (Source: Hanover Sheriff's Office) Edras Morales-Salguero (Source: Hanover Sheriff's Office)
HANOVER, VA (WWBT) -

The Hanover Sheriff's Office says a 40-year-old Ashland man faces a rape charge after what deputies say was an "extensive investigation." 

Edras Morales-Salguero also faces charges of aggravated sexual battery and object sexual penetration.

He was arrested Thursday after the sheriff's office executed a search warrant at a home on Old Ridge Road. 

He's being held at the Pamunkey Regional Jail. 

There's currently no information on when the crime happened.

Anyone with information about Morales-Salguero is asked to call 804-365-6140.

