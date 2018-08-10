Romanian expats stage huge anti-govt protest in Bucharest

By ALISON MUTLER
Associated Press
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) - Tens of thousands of Romanians flocked to an anti-government protest from places near and far as local residents joined a demonstration organized by expatriates Friday, urging the left-wing government to resign and call an early election.
The expatriates supporting the event in Bucharest, some of whom drove across Europe to attend, said they were angry at how Romania is being governed. Critics say the country has lost ground in fighting corruption since the ruling Social Democratic Party assumed power in 2016.
An estimated 3 million Romanians live abroad, and some say they left because of corruption, low wages and a lack of opportunities.
"We don't want our country to be governed by thieves who line their own pockets," said Georgeta Anghel, 43, who has lived in Spain for 14 years. "If nothing changes here, what kind of future will our son have?"
Some participants scuffled with riot police when they tried to break through a police line guarding the government offices. Several people were detained, and police fired tear gas multiple times. Late Friday, officers fired water cannon.
The Bucharest-Ilfov Ambulance service said more than 200 people received medical treatment, both protesters and police officers. Some sustained head injuries, while others were overcome by the tear gas, the service said.
Romania's President Klaus Iohannis, a critic of the government, said he "firmly condemned the brutal intervention of riot police," which he called disproportionate reaction to a protest where most were peaceful.
Romania ranks as one of the most corrupt countries in the European Union and Brussels keeps its justice system under special monitoring.
Liviu Dragnea, the head of the Social Democrats, received a 3½-year prison sentence for abuse of power in office, a decision he is appealing. Dragnea was unable to be prime minister when his party won the December 2016 parliamentary election due to a vote-rigging conviction earlier that year.
"This government is crassly incompetent and corrupt," said Mircea Campeanu, a medical auditor living in the Netherlands who drove to Romania to attend the protest.
Hundreds of thousands of Romanians have signed a petition demanding a law that would ban people indicted for corruption and other offenses from political office, but it's unlikely to pass since the Social Democrats and their allies have a majority in Parliament.
The protesters in the capital on Friday waved Romanian, European Union, Spanish, Italian and other national flags, banged drums, yelled "Justice, not corruption!" and called the ruling party "the red plague." They projected the words: "Down with the government" on a government building.
Cristina Andrei arrived from Stockholm, Sweden, where she lives now with her two sons.
"I've come here for my children, who don't know how to read or write Romanian," the 42-year-old cashier said. "This country is rich and beautiful, but it's run by thieves."
Thousands protested in other Romanian cities.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A well-known imam whose three children were among the five adults arrested during a raid on a New Mexico compound says he doesn't understand why his son and the others disappeared into the desertMore >>
A well-known imam whose three children were among the five adults arrested during a raid on a New Mexico compound says he doesn't understand why his son and the others disappeared into the desertMore >>
An intentionally set wildfire grew perilously close to homes in Southern California on Thursday as evacuation orders expanded to more than 20,000 residents, though some homeowners stayed behind to fend off the flames themselvesMore >>
An intentionally set wildfire grew perilously close to homes in Southern California on Thursday as evacuation orders expanded to more than 20,000 residents, though some homeowners stayed behind to fend off the flames themselvesMore >>
The grandfather of children found at a New Mexico compound says he was able to report their whereabouts to authorities after his daughter sent a note from the location asking for foodMore >>
The grandfather of children found at a New Mexico compound says he was able to report their whereabouts to authorities after his daughter sent a note from the location asking for foodMore >>
A large federal law enforcement operation has targeted businesses in Nebraska and Minnesota that officials say knowingly hired _ and mistreated _ immigrants who are in the U.S. illegallyMore >>
A large federal law enforcement operation has targeted businesses in Nebraska and Minnesota that officials say knowingly hired _ and mistreated _ immigrants who are in the U.S. illegallyMore >>
No major wildfires are burning near Sacramento but for two weeks a dull haze and the faint smell of smoke from distant blazes has blanketed California's capital regionMore >>
No major wildfires are burning near Sacramento but for two weeks a dull haze and the faint smell of smoke from distant blazes has blanketed California's capital regionMore >>
In primary season, GOP candidates turn from tax cuts to anxiety as a way of motivating votersMore >>
In primary season, GOP candidates turn from tax cuts to anxiety as a way of motivating votersMore >>
In Tuskegee, Alabama, where a statue honoring Confederate soldiers has stood for more than a century, history is shared but unreconciledMore >>
In Tuskegee, Alabama, where a statue honoring Confederate soldiers has stood for more than a century, history is shared but unreconciledMore >>
Republican U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins of New York is vehemently denying charges he fed inside information he gleaned from sitting on the board of an Australian biotechnology company to his sonMore >>
Republican U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins of New York is vehemently denying charges he fed inside information he gleaned from sitting on the board of an Australian biotechnology company to his sonMore >>
Prosecutors release hours of video interrogation of Florida's high school shooting suspect, footage showing the young man slouching in a chair, being repeatedly urged to speak louder and punching himself in face when he is aloneMore >>
Prosecutors release hours of video interrogation of Florida's high school shooting suspect, footage showing the young man slouching in a chair, being repeatedly urged to speak louder and punching himself in face when he is aloneMore >>
A large study of first-time moms finds inducing labor instead of waiting avoids cesarean delivery for someMore >>
A large study of first-time moms finds inducing labor instead of waiting avoids cesarean delivery for someMore >>