4 dead in shooting in Canada; suspect in custody - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

BREAKING

4 dead in shooting in Canada; suspect in custody

FREDERICTON, New Brunswick (RNN) - At least four people have died in a shooting in Fredericton on Friday morning., the capital of New Brunswick, police reported.

A suspect has been arrested, and the investigation is ongoing, authorities reported.

"The public is asked to avoid the area and stay in their homes with doors locked at this time for their safety," police said. 

The CBC reported that a Tim Horton's near the shooting is locked down, and police and first responders are in the area of the violence, described as a residential area.

Though Canada doesn't have the level of gun violence as the U.S., the country has shootings. A mass shooting in Toronto in July killed two and injuring 13.

In 2016, there were 223 gun-related slayings in Canada, according to the BBC. Gun ownership is federally regulated in Canada. 

In the U.S., gun violence kills about 11,000 people each year, Business Insider said.

